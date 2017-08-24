Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228130
Date Died
August 3, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Kevin Edward Benedict
6402 Gerald Ave.
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Wednesday, August 3, 2016

Applicant

Tracy M. Stockwell
212 Union Street, P.o. Box 684
Arlington OH 45814
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Fiduciary

Tracy M. Stockwell
212 Union Street, P.o. Box 684
Arlington OH 45814
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelly Lynn Roberts
Law Offices of Benjamin F. Farah
1154 Linda Street
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 228130—Estate of Kevin Edward Benedict. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. L. Roberts, atty.
