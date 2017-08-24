Date Filed Thursday, August 24, 2017 Case Number 2017ADV228131 Hearing ADVERSERIAL HEARING Sep 7, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code CPS

Text 2017 ADV 228131—Cuyahoga County Dept. Of Adult Protective Services vs Sylvia Taylor. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.