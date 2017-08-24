Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228131
Hearing
ADVERSERIAL HEARING
Sep 7, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
CPS

Defendant

Sylvia Taylor
11125 Lake Road, Apartment #104
Cleveland OH 44102

Plaintiff

Cuyahoga County Dept. Of Adult Protective Services
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kelli Kay Perk
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 ADV 228131—Cuyahoga County Dept. Of Adult Protective Services vs Sylvia Taylor. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
