Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228131
- Hearing
-
ADVERSERIAL HEARINGSep 7, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CPS
Defendant
Sylvia Taylor
11125 Lake Road, Apartment #104Cleveland OH 44102
Plaintiff
Cuyahoga County Dept. Of Adult Protective Services
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario Street
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 ADV 228131—Cuyahoga County Dept. Of Adult Protective Services vs Sylvia Taylor. Complaint for protective services filed. Set for hearing Sep. 7, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. K. K. Perk, atty.
