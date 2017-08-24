Probate
Applicant
April K. Acree-Knight
3403 Euclid Heights BoulevardCleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Sammon & Bolmeyer
1160 Rockefeller, 614 Superior
Cleveland OH 44113-1311
Decedent
Irving B. Kerr
10830 Asbury Ave.Cleveland OH 44106
Text2017 EST 228135—Estate of Irving B. Kerr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $124,000.00. D. J. Briggs, atty.
