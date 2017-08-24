Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228135
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$124,000.00
Date Died
January 19, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

April K. Acree-Knight
3403 Euclid Heights Boulevard
Cleveland Hts. OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Briggs
Sammon & Bolmeyer
1160 Rockefeller, 614 Superior
Cleveland OH 44113-1311

Decedent

Irving B. Kerr
10830 Asbury Ave.
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 EST 228135—Estate of Irving B. Kerr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $124,000.00. D. J. Briggs, atty.
