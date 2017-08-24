Date Filed Thursday, August 24, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228135 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $124,000.00 Date Died January 19, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228135—Estate of Irving B. Kerr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $124,000.00. D. J. Briggs, atty.