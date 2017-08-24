Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, August 24, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228136
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 12, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Martavia Lenore Garcia
1075 E. 76th St.Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant
Willa M. Garcia-Mahone
1075 E. 76th StreetCleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Hoffman Legal Group, LLC
24100 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44122
New Name
Martavia Lenore Mahone
1075 E. 76th St.Cleveland OH 44103
Text2017 MSC 228136—Re: Martavia Lenore Garcia. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. S. Flemming, atty.
