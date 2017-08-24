Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228136
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Martavia Lenore Garcia
1075 E. 76th St.
Cleveland OH 44103

Applicant

Willa M. Garcia-Mahone
1075 E. 76th Street
Cleveland OH 44103
Applicant's Attorney
Matthew Sterling Flemming
Hoffman Legal Group, LLC
24100 Chagrin Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44122

New Name

Martavia Lenore Mahone
1075 E. 76th St.
Cleveland OH 44103

Text

2017 MSC 228136—Re: Martavia Lenore Garcia. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. M. S. Flemming, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 