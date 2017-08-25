Probate

Date Filed
Friday, August 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228141
Date Died
June 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Georgia A. Sankovic
6506 Chase Drive
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Gerry Davidson
Fanger & Associates LLC
36 Alpha Park
Highland Heights OH 44143

Decedent

Roy G. Sankovic
6506 Chase Drive
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Date Died :Monday, June 5, 2017

Fiduciary

Georgia A. Sankovic
6506 Chase Drive
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Gerry Davidson
Fanger & Associates LLC
36 Alpha Park
Highland Heights OH 44143

Surviving Spouse

Georgia A. Sankovic
6506 Chase Drive
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228141—Estate of Roy G. Sankovic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. Davidson, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 