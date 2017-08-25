Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228141
- Date Died
- June 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Georgia A. Sankovic
6506 Chase DriveMayfield Village OH 44143
Applicant's Attorney
Fanger & Associates LLC
36 Alpha Park
Highland Heights OH 44143
Decedent
Roy G. Sankovic
6506 Chase DriveMayfield Village OH 44143
Date Died :Monday, June 5, 2017
Fiduciary
Georgia A. Sankovic
6506 Chase DriveMayfield Village OH 44143
Fiduciary's Attorney
Fanger & Associates LLC
36 Alpha Park
Highland Heights OH 44143
Surviving Spouse
Georgia A. Sankovic
6506 Chase DriveMayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228141—Estate of Roy G. Sankovic. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. Davidson, atty.
