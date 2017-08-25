Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228145
- Date Died
- February 2, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Dianne Heckelmosier
24859 Doe DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Richard A. Goulder Co., L.P.A.
15887 Snow Rd, #301
Brook Park OH 44142
Decedent
Anthony Lollo
11630 Barrington Blvd.Parma Heights OH 44130
Date Died :Thursday, February 2, 2017
Fiduciary
Dianne Heckelmosier
24859 Doe DriveNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Fiduciary's Attorney
Richard A. Goulder Co., L.P.A.
15887 Snow Rd, #301
Brook Park OH 44142
Text2017 EST 228145—Estate of Anthony Lollo. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. R. A. Goulder, atty.
