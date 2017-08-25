Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228147
- Date Died
- July 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Richard T. Bolser
5870 North Crossview DriveSeven Hills OH 44131
Date Died :Saturday, July 22, 2017
Applicant
Mark S. Patrick
31740 Leeward CourtAvon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Ave E, Ste 2100
Cleveland OH 44114-2653
Fiduciary
Mark S. Patrick
31740 Leeward CourtAvon Lake OH 44012
Fiduciary's Attorney
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Ave E, Ste 2100
Cleveland OH 44114-2653
Text2017 EST 228147—Estate of Richard T. Bolser. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. J. Jereb, atty.
About your information and the public record.