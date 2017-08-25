Probate

Date Filed
Friday, August 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228147
Date Died
July 22, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Richard T. Bolser
5870 North Crossview Drive
Seven Hills OH 44131

Date Died :Saturday, July 22, 2017

Applicant

Mark S. Patrick
31740 Leeward Court
Avon Lake OH 44012
Applicant's Attorney
Brian James Jereb
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Ave E, Ste 2100
Cleveland OH 44114-2653

Fiduciary

Mark S. Patrick
31740 Leeward Court
Avon Lake OH 44012
Fiduciary's Attorney
Brian James Jereb
McDonald Hopkins LLC
600 Superior Ave E, Ste 2100
Cleveland OH 44114-2653

Text

2017 EST 228147—Estate of Richard T. Bolser. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. B. J. Jereb, atty.
