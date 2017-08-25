Date Filed Friday, August 25, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228149 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died June 16, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 228149—Estate of Beverly Smith. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.