Probate

Date Filed
Friday, August 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228149
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
June 16, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Athena Sowell
10955 Shaker Boulevard, Apt. 305
Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Lori Renee Kilpeck
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114

Decedent

Beverly Smith
12009 Hamlen Avenue
Cleveland OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 228149—Estate of Beverly Smith. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
