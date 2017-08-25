Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228149
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- June 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Athena Sowell
10955 Shaker Boulevard, Apt. 305Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Ziegler Metzger LLP
1111 Superior Avenue, Ste 1000
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
Beverly Smith
12009 Hamlen AvenueCleveland OH 44120
Date Died :Friday, June 16, 2017
Text2017 EST 228149—Estate of Beverly Smith. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. L. R. Kilpeck, atty.
About your information and the public record.