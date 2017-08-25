Probate

Date Filed
Friday, August 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228151
Date Died
March 13, 2016
Filing Code
WPB

Applicant

Puskas Andrew
3605 Grafton Road
Brunswick OH 44212
Applicant's Attorney
Dexter Wayne Clark
Dexter Clark
13735 Puritas Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Decedent

Andrew Puskas
2673 West Royalton Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Sunday, March 13, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228151—Estate of Andrew Puskas. Will admitted to probate. D. W. Clark, atty.
