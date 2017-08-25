Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228153
- Date Died
- April 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Joy A. Moore
9000 Ivy OvalMiddleburg Heights OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Gwen Perry, LLC
750 E. Washington Street
Medina OH 44256
Decedent
Bernice T. Schuckert
6373 Bunker Rd.North Royalton OH 44133
Date Died :Friday, April 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 228153—Estate of Bernice T. Schuckert. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. G. Perry, atty.
