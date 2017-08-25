Probate

Date Filed
Friday, August 25, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228160
Filing Code
LSG

Defendant

Joyce Z. Hamilton
5563 Elk Knob Court
Denver NC 28037

Defendant

City Of Cleveland, Division Of Water And Sewer

Defendant

Katherine J. Heun
9835 Taylor May Road
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Plaintiff

William J. Zelei
298 Babbling Brook Oval
Hinckley OH 44233
Plaintiff's Attorney
Michael Edmund Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Defendant

Timothy Zelei
1421 Meadowlawn
Macedonia OH 44056

Defendant

Olga J. Zelei
Light Of Hearts Villa, 283 Union Street
Bedford OH 44146

Defendant

Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer

Defendant

City Of Garfield Heights

Text

2017 ADV 228160—William J. Zelei vs Olga J. Zelei, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. E. Stinn, atty.
