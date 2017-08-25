Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228160
- Filing Code
- LSG
Defendant
Joyce Z. Hamilton
5563 Elk Knob CourtDenver NC 28037
Defendant
City Of Cleveland, Division Of Water And Sewer
Defendant
Katherine J. Heun
9835 Taylor May RoadChagrin Falls OH 44022
Plaintiff
William J. Zelei
298 Babbling Brook OvalHinckley OH 44233
Plaintiff's Attorney
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Defendant
Timothy Zelei
1421 MeadowlawnMacedonia OH 44056
Defendant
Olga J. Zelei
Light Of Hearts Villa, 283 Union StreetBedford OH 44146
Defendant
Cuyahoga County Fiscal Officer
Defendant
City Of Garfield Heights
Text2017 ADV 228160—William J. Zelei vs Olga J. Zelei, et al. Complaint for land sale on guardianship filed. M. E. Stinn, atty.
About your information and the public record.