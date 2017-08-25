Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228161
- Date Died
- February 22, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Barbara By Guardian Peterson
2802 Som Center Rd.Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Schraff & King
2802 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094
Decedent
Thomas N. Peterson
14900 Private DriveEast Cleveland OH 44112-1301
Date Died :Wednesday, February 22, 2017
Text2017 EST 228161—Estate of Thomas N. Peterson. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Schraff, atty.
