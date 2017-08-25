Probate

Date Filed
Friday, August 25, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228161
Date Died
February 22, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Barbara By Guardian Peterson
2802 Som Center Rd.
Willoughby OH 44094
Applicant's Attorney
Patricia Jane Schraff
Schraff & King
2802 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills OH 44094

Decedent

Thomas N. Peterson
14900 Private Drive
East Cleveland OH 44112-1301

Date Died :Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228161—Estate of Thomas N. Peterson. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. P. J. Schraff, atty.
