Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, August 25, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228162
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 12, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Adrienne Mcqueen
2230 East 38th St.Cleveland OH 44115
New Name
Alaina Danae Peters
2230 East 38th St.Cleveland OH 44115
Old Name
Alana Danae Peters
2230 East 38th St.Cleveland OH 44115
Text2017 MSC 228162—Re: Alana Danae Peters. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
