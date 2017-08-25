Probate

Date Filed
Friday, August 25, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228162
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Adrienne Mcqueen
2230 East 38th St.
Cleveland OH 44115

New Name

Alaina Danae Peters
2230 East 38th St.
Cleveland OH 44115

Old Name

Alana Danae Peters
2230 East 38th St.
Cleveland OH 44115

Text

2017 MSC 228162—Re: Alana Danae Peters. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 