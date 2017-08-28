Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228163
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 16, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Jezalyn Isabella Bannerman
2135 Bunts Rd.
Lakewood OH 44107

New Name

Jayse Indie Bannerman
2135 Bunts Rd.
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Candra Leigh Squire
2135 Bunts Rd.
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 MSC 228163—Re: Jezalyn Isabella Bannerman. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
