Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228163
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 16, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Jezalyn Isabella Bannerman
2135 Bunts Rd.Lakewood OH 44107
New Name
Jayse Indie Bannerman
2135 Bunts Rd.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Candra Leigh Squire
2135 Bunts Rd.Lakewood OH 44107
Text2017 MSC 228163—Re: Jezalyn Isabella Bannerman. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.