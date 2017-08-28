Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228165
- Date Died
- April 6, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGSep 15, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Delores Hamilton
9907 South Blvd.Cleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Thursday, April 6, 2017
Applicant
Maurice Hamilton
3262 Kildare Rd.Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124
Text2017 EST 228165—Estate of Delores Hamilton. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
About your information and the public record.