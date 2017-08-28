Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228165
Date Died
April 6, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Sep 15, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Delores Hamilton
9907 South Blvd.
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Thursday, April 6, 2017

Applicant

Maurice Hamilton
3262 Kildare Rd.
Cleveland OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Amy Lynn Papesh
Elk & Elk Co. Ltd.
6105 Parkland Blvd.
Mayfield Hts OH 44124

Text

2017 EST 228165—Estate of Delores Hamilton. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. A. L. Papesh, atty.
