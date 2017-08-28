Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228166
Date Died
February 4, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Herbert R. Hawthorne
10021 Pierpont Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Decedent

Josephine J. Hawthorne
10021 Pierpont Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Saturday, February 4, 2017

Applicant

Juanita G. Clark
406 East 214th Street
Euclid OH 44123

Next of Kin

Rayford C. Hawthrone
35 Severance Circle #923
Cleveland OH 44118

Next of Kin

Sharon L. Hawthorne
15346 Yorick Ave.
Cleveland OH 44110

Text

2017 EST 228166—Estate of Josephine J. Hawthorne. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 