Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228166
- Date Died
- February 4, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 12, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Herbert R. Hawthorne
10021 Pierpont AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Decedent
Josephine J. Hawthorne
10021 Pierpont AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Saturday, February 4, 2017
Applicant
Juanita G. Clark
406 East 214th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Next of Kin
Rayford C. Hawthrone
35 Severance Circle #923Cleveland OH 44118
Next of Kin
Sharon L. Hawthorne
15346 Yorick Ave.Cleveland OH 44110
Text2017 EST 228166—Estate of Josephine J. Hawthorne. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.