Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228167
- Date Died
- May 14, 2010
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Helen Simmons
1947 West 48th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Norval Edward Simmons
1947 West 48th St.Cleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Friday, May 14, 2010
Text2017 EST 228167—Estate of Norval Edward Simmons. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
