Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228167
Date Died
May 14, 2010
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Helen Simmons
1947 West 48th St.
Cleveland OH 44102
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Earl Lazzaro
Costanzo & Lazzaro
13317 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Norval Edward Simmons
1947 West 48th St.
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Friday, May 14, 2010

Text

2017 EST 228167—Estate of Norval Edward Simmons. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. E. Lazzaro, atty.
