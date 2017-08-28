Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228172
Bond
1
Date Died
August 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Lyman H. Parker
3892 East 189th Street
Cleveland OH 44122

Date Died :Saturday, August 5, 2017

Applicant

Larance A. Parker
978 East 239th Street
Euclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Anthony Jiannetti
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Fiduciary

Larance A. Parker
978 East 239th Street
Euclid OH 44123
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Anthony Jiannetti
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143

Text

2017 EST 228172—Estate of Lyman H. Parker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
