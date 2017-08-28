Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228172
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- August 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Lyman H. Parker
3892 East 189th StreetCleveland OH 44122
Date Died :Saturday, August 5, 2017
Applicant
Larance A. Parker
978 East 239th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Applicant's Attorney
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Fiduciary
Larance A. Parker
978 East 239th StreetEuclid OH 44123
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael A. Jiannetti & Associates Co LPA
6449 Wilson Mills Rd.
Mayfield Village OH 44143
Text2017 EST 228172—Estate of Lyman H. Parker. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. M. A. Jiannetti, atty.
