Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228173
Bond
1
Date Died
February 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Janis V. Gottschalk
2071 Arthur Avenue
Westlake OH 44145

Date Died :Saturday, February 11, 2017

Applicant

Greg Gottschalk
27380 Cook Road Apt. 88
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Lauren Marie Strandbergh
Lauren M. Strandbergh, Attorney at Law
21380 Lorain Road Suite 201
Fairview Park OH 44126

Fiduciary

Greg Gottschalk
27380 Cook Road Apt. 88
Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Lauren Marie Strandbergh
Lauren M. Strandbergh, Attorney at Law
21380 Lorain Road Suite 201
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 228173—Estate of Janis V. Gottschalk. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. M. Strandbergh, atty.
