Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228173
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- February 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Janis V. Gottschalk
2071 Arthur AvenueWestlake OH 44145
Date Died :Saturday, February 11, 2017
Applicant
Greg Gottschalk
27380 Cook Road Apt. 88Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant's Attorney
Lauren M. Strandbergh, Attorney at Law
21380 Lorain Road Suite 201
Fairview Park OH 44126
Fiduciary
Greg Gottschalk
27380 Cook Road Apt. 88Olmsted Falls OH 44138
Fiduciary's Attorney
Lauren M. Strandbergh, Attorney at Law
21380 Lorain Road Suite 201
Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 228173—Estate of Janis V. Gottschalk. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. M. Strandbergh, atty.
