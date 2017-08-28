Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228174
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- April 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Brandon James Roby
324 Bonniewood DriveCleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Malbasa & Associates
13405 Lake Shore Blvd
Cleveland OH 44110
Decedent
James Edward Roby
13624 Lake Shore Blvd.Bratenahl OH 44110
Date Died :Sunday, April 23, 2017
Fiduciary
Brandon James Roby
324 Bonniewood DriveCleveland OH 44110
Fiduciary's Attorney
Malbasa & Associates
13405 Lake Shore Blvd
Cleveland OH 44110
Text2017 EST 228174—Estate of James Edward Roby. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. H. Malbasa, atty.
About your information and the public record.