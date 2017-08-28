Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228175
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 21, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Natural Father

Robert Turner
13065 Puritas Ave Apt. 4
Cleveland OH 44135

Ward

Terrell Javone Williams Miller
3020 Mlk Jr. Drive
Cleveland OH 44104

Applicant

Judeania Williams
3020 Mlk Jr. Drive
Cleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Simon Wynn Johnson
Law Office of Simon W. Johnson
3659 Green Road Suite 325
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 228175—Re: Terrell Javone Williams Miller. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. W. Johnson, atty.
