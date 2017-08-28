Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228175
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 21, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Natural Father
Robert Turner
13065 Puritas Ave Apt. 4Cleveland OH 44135
Ward
Terrell Javone Williams Miller
3020 Mlk Jr. DriveCleveland OH 44104
Applicant
Judeania Williams
3020 Mlk Jr. DriveCleveland OH 44104
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Simon W. Johnson
3659 Green Road Suite 325
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 228175—Re: Terrell Javone Williams Miller. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. S. W. Johnson, atty.
