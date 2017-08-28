Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228177
- Date Died
- June 21, 2016
- Filing Code
- WPB
Applicant
Michelle A. Mader
3602 West 127th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Eloff & Willson, LLP
3820 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Hts. OH 44121-1814
Decedent
Hans-Ulrich Friedrich Mader
3602 West 127th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Tuesday, June 21, 2016
Text2017 EST 228177—Estate of Hans-Ulrich Friedrich Mader. Will admitted to probate. K. G. Eloff, atty.
