Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228178
- Date Died
- December 12, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Applicant
Geroge J. Kravetz
6865 Liberty Rd.Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
6865 Liberty Road
Solon OH 44139
Decedent
Rose M. Kravetz
88 William St.Bedford OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, December 12, 2016
Text2017 EST 228178—Estate of Rose M. Kravetz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. L. Kravetz, atty.
About your information and the public record.