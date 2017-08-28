Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228178
Date Died
December 12, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Geroge J. Kravetz
6865 Liberty Rd.
Solon OH 44139
Applicant's Attorney
Cheryl Lynn Kravetz
6865 Liberty Road
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

Rose M. Kravetz
88 William St.
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, December 12, 2016

Text

2017 EST 228178—Estate of Rose M. Kravetz. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. C. L. Kravetz, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 