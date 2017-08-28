Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228179
- Date Died
- June 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Ruth K. Viny
27070 Cedar RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant
Neil D. Viny
3011 Edgewood RoadPepper Pike OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz, Co
3333 Richmond Rd
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Neil D. Viny
3011 Edgewood RoadPepper Pike OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Singerman, Mills, Desberg & Kauntz, Co
3333 Richmond Rd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 228179—Estate of Ruth K. Viny. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. W. M. Mills, atty.
