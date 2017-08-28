Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228181
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

De'Andre Alexander
21112 Gardenview Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

New Name

De'Andre La'Don Alexander
21112 Gardenview Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

Applicant

Andrea Ealom
21112 Gardenview Drive
Maple Heights OH 44137

Text

2017 MSC 228181—Re: De'andre Alexander. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
