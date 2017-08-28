Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228181
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 13, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
De'Andre Alexander
21112 Gardenview DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
New Name
De'Andre La'Don Alexander
21112 Gardenview DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant
Andrea Ealom
21112 Gardenview DriveMaple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 MSC 228181—Re: De'andre Alexander. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
