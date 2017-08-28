Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228186
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 21, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Edith M. Lewis
3398 E. 149Cleveland OH 44120
Applicant
Sandra Jackson
3398 E. 149Cleveland OH 44120
Next of Kin
Ernest Jackson
3398 E. 149th StreetShaker Heights OH 44120
Text2017 GRD 228186—Re: Edith M. Lewis. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
About your information and the public record.