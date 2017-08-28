Date Filed Monday, August 28, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228186 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 21, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GDP

Text 2017 GRD 228186—Re: Edith M. Lewis. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.