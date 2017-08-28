Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228186
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 21, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Edith M. Lewis
3398 E. 149
Cleveland OH 44120

Applicant

Sandra Jackson
3398 E. 149
Cleveland OH 44120

Next of Kin

Ernest Jackson
3398 E. 149th Street
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 GRD 228186—Re: Edith M. Lewis. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
