Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228188
- Date Died
- December 7, 2013
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Aileen M. Toth
25717 Butternut Ridge Rd.North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Saturday, December 7, 2013
Applicant
James D. Toth
3670 Seven Oaks TrlRichfield OH 44286
Applicant's Attorney
Cavanaugh & Cavanaugh
755 White Pond Drive, Ste 403
Akron OH 44320
Text2017 EST 228188—Estate of Aileen M. Toth. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. C. Cavanaugh, atty.
About your information and the public record.