Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228188
Date Died
December 7, 2013
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Aileen M. Toth
25717 Butternut Ridge Rd.
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Saturday, December 7, 2013

Applicant

James D. Toth
3670 Seven Oaks Trl
Richfield OH 44286
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Charlton Cavanaugh
Cavanaugh & Cavanaugh
755 White Pond Drive, Ste 403
Akron OH 44320

Text

2017 EST 228188—Estate of Aileen M. Toth. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. C. Cavanaugh, atty.
