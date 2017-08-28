Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228190
- Date Died
- July 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Lucille Yohe
1112 Commonwealth Ave.Mayfield Hts. OH 44124
Date Died :Friday, July 21, 2017
Applicant
Ronald Yohe
16685 Auburn Springs DriveChagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Ronald Yohe
16685 Auburn Springs DriveChagrin Falls OH 44023
Fiduciary's Attorney
Schneider Smeltz Spieth Bell LLP
1375 E. Ninth St., Ste. 900
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228190—Estate of Lucille Yohe. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. D. Vail, atty.
About your information and the public record.