Date Filed Monday, August 28, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228191 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $150,000.00 Date Died August 11, 2017 Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228191—Estate of Beverly Richards. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. J. Powers, atty.