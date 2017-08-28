Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228191
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$150,000.00
Date Died
August 11, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Beverly Richards
20344 Lucerne Lane
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Friday, August 11, 2017

Applicant

John M. Mueller
108 Presidio Bend
Summerville SC 29483
Applicant's Attorney
Donna Jacqueline Powers
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017

Fiduciary

John M. Mueller
108 Presidio Bend
Summerville SC 29483
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donna Jacqueline Powers
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 228191—Estate of Beverly Richards. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. J. Powers, atty.
