Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228191
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $150,000.00
- Date Died
- August 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Beverly Richards
20344 Lucerne LaneStrongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Friday, August 11, 2017
Applicant
John M. Mueller
108 Presidio BendSummerville SC 29483
Applicant's Attorney
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017
Fiduciary
John M. Mueller
108 Presidio BendSummerville SC 29483
Fiduciary's Attorney
Donald H Powers CoLPA dba Powers &Powers
2 Berea Commons, Suite #211
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 228191—Estate of Beverly Richards. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $150,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. D. J. Powers, atty.
About your information and the public record.