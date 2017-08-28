Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228193
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 21, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Applicant
Wanda Ayler Green
1137 East 125th Street #6Cleveland OH 44112
Natural Father
Arto Green
Ross Correction Inst., P O Box 7010Chillicothe OH 45601
Natural Mother
Tierra Johnson
7470 Garden Valley RoadCleveland OH 44105
Ward
Amoure D'arya Green
1137 East 125th Street #6Cleveland OH 44112
Text2017 GRD 228193—Re: Amoure D'arya Green. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
