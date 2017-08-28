Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228193
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 21, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Applicant

Wanda Ayler Green
1137 East 125th Street #6
Cleveland OH 44112

Natural Father

Arto Green
Ross Correction Inst., P O Box 7010
Chillicothe OH 45601

Natural Mother

Tierra Johnson
7470 Garden Valley Road
Cleveland OH 44105

Ward

Amoure D'arya Green
1137 East 125th Street #6
Cleveland OH 44112

Text

2017 GRD 228193—Re: Amoure D'arya Green. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
