Date Filed Monday, August 28, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228193 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 21, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 228193—Re: Amoure D'arya Green. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 21, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.