Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228196
- Date Died
- July 28, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGOct 11, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Michael E. Stinn
21300 Lorain RoadFairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Decedent
Robert Clark Stager
3802 Brendan Lane, Apt. 4North Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Friday, July 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 228196—Estate of Robert Clark Stager. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
