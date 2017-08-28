Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228196
Date Died
July 28, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 11, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Michael E. Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Edmund Stinn
21300 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Decedent

Robert Clark Stager
3802 Brendan Lane, Apt. 4
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Friday, July 28, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228196—Estate of Robert Clark Stager. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Oct. 11, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. E. Stinn, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 