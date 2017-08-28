Probate

Date Filed
Monday, August 28, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228197
Date Died
August 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Christine M. Warner
3575 Glen Allen Dr.
Cleveland Heights OH 44121

Date Died :Monday, August 7, 2017

Applicant

Steven J. Warner
14783 Superior Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Leslie Terrass Durr
2231 Broad Blvd.
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223

Fiduciary

Steven J. Warner
14783 Superior Rd.
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
Susan Leslie Terrass Durr
2231 Broad Blvd.
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223

Text

2017 EST 228197—Estate of Christine M. Warner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. L. T. Durr, atty.
