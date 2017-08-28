Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, August 28, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228197
- Date Died
- August 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Christine M. Warner
3575 Glen Allen Dr.Cleveland Heights OH 44121
Applicant
Steven J. Warner
14783 Superior Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
2231 Broad Blvd.
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223
Fiduciary
Steven J. Warner
14783 Superior Rd.Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Fiduciary's Attorney
2231 Broad Blvd.
Cuyahoga Falls OH 44223
Text2017 EST 228197—Estate of Christine M. Warner. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. S. L. T. Durr, atty.
