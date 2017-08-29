Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228199
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 25, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Lucille J. Rosenberg
6759 Mayfield Road, #516
Mayfield Heights OH 44124

Applicant

Jan Biederman
1809 Ridgebrook Circle
Beachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kori Elizabeth Whisenant
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122

Text

2017 GRD 228199—Re: Lucille J. Rosenberg. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
