Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228199
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 25, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Lucille J. Rosenberg
6759 Mayfield Road, #516Mayfield Heights OH 44124
Applicant
Jan Biederman
1809 Ridgebrook CircleBeachwood OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kabb Law Firm
21625 Chagrin Blvd
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 GRD 228199—Re: Lucille J. Rosenberg. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. K. E. Whisenant, atty.
