Date Filed
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228203
Date Died
August 16, 2015
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Ivan Vasilev
16059 Ashland Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Robert John DiCello
Robert J. Dicello Co., L.P.A.
7556 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060-5418

Decedent

Teresa G. Vasilev
16059 Ashland Dr.
Brookpark OH 44142

Date Died :Sunday, August 16, 2015

Text

2017 EST 228203—Estate of Teresa G. Vasilev. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. DiCello, atty.
