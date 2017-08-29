Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228203
- Date Died
- August 16, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Ivan Vasilev
16059 Ashland Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Applicant's Attorney
Robert J. Dicello Co., L.P.A.
7556 Mentor Avenue
Mentor OH 44060-5418
Decedent
Teresa G. Vasilev
16059 Ashland Dr.Brookpark OH 44142
Date Died :Sunday, August 16, 2015
Text2017 EST 228203—Estate of Teresa G. Vasilev. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. R. J. DiCello, atty.
About your information and the public record.