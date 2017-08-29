Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228211
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 19, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Old Name

Reagan Leigh Talbot
26587 Redwood Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

New Name

Reagan Leigh Burns
26587 Redwood Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Applicant

Whitney Reisweber
26587 Redwood Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Text

2017 MSC 228211—Re: Reagan Leigh Talbot. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
