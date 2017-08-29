Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228211
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 19, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Old Name
Reagan Leigh Talbot
26587 Redwood DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
New Name
Reagan Leigh Burns
26587 Redwood DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Applicant
Whitney Reisweber
26587 Redwood DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Text2017 MSC 228211—Re: Reagan Leigh Talbot. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 19, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
