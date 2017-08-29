Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228213
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 25, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Natural Father
Brian Lyons
2440 E. 83rd St.Cleveland OH 44104
Ward
Navia Lyons
2440 East 83 StreetCleveland OH 44104
Applicant
Let'see B. Fisher
2440 East 83 StreetCleveland OH 44104
Text2017 GRD 228213—Re: Navia Lyons. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.