Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228213
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 25, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Natural Father

Brian Lyons
2440 E. 83rd St.
Cleveland OH 44104

Ward

Navia Lyons
2440 East 83 Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Applicant

Let'see B. Fisher
2440 East 83 Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 GRD 228213—Re: Navia Lyons. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 