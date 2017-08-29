Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228214
- Date Died
- May 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Doris M. Moore
170 Sterncrest DriveChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017
Applicant
Jeffrey S. Moore
15 Hemlock LaneChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Leonard F. Lybarger
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122
Fiduciary
Jeffrey S. Moore
15 Hemlock LaneMoreland Hills OH 44022
Fiduciary's Attorney
Leonard F. Lybarger
25700 Science Park Dr.
Beachwood OH 44122
Text2017 EST 228214—Estate of Doris M. Moore. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. L. F. Lybarger, atty.
