Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228220
Date Died
August 9, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Thomas A. Caine
17833 Whitney Road, Apt. 420
Strongsville OH 44136
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Patrick Butler
Michael P Butler
19704 Center Ridge
Rocky River OH 44116

Decedent

William R. Caine
19426 Battersea Blvd.
Rocky River OH 44116

Date Died :Wednesday, August 9, 2017

Fiduciary

Thomas A. Caine
17833 Whitney Road, Apt. 420
Strongsville OH 44136
Fiduciary's Attorney
Michael Patrick Butler
Michael P Butler
19704 Center Ridge
Rocky River OH 44116

Text

2017 EST 228220—Estate of William R. Caine. Application to administer estate filed. M. P. Butler, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 