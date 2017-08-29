Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228221
- Bond
- 1
- Date Died
- May 11, 2017
- Filing Code
- EWP
Applicant
Julia E. Green
3831 Jo Ann DriveCleveland OH 44122
Applicant's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Decedent
James A. Carr
4732 E. 176th St.Cleveland OH 44128
Date Died :Thursday, May 11, 2017
Fiduciary
Julia E. Green
3831 Jo Ann DriveCleveland OH 44122
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kelley & Ferraro
2200 Key Tower
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 228221—Estate of James A. Carr. Will probated. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. M. A. Shero-Cuiffo, atty.
About your information and the public record.