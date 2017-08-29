Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV228227
Filing Code
APP

Defendant

Unknown Transferees, Assigns, Executors Administrators, Devisees
Addresses Unknown
OH

Defendant

Beverly Louise Lucas
6821 Kinsman Rd.
Cleveland OH 44104

Defendant

Robert Bernard Lucas
6821 Kinsman Rd.
Cleveland OH 44104

Defendant

Earnest Lucas
61 Holly Springs Circle
Port Wentworth GA 31407

Plaintiff

Ohio Department Of Transportation
1980 West Broad Street, Po Box 899
Columbus OH 43223
Plaintiff's Attorney
James Craig Cochran
Ohio Attorney General's Office
615 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Audrey Jewell Lucas
120 Sawall Ave West
Centralia WA 98531

Defendant

Stacy Yanette Lucas-Roseman
2533 Old Tavern Rd.
Lisle IL 60532

Defendant

W. Christopher Murray Ii, Or Successor
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Kimberley Shirrell Lucas
11300 Stoll Rd.
Frankfort IL 60423

Defendant

Dennis G Kennedy, Cpa Or Successor
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Unknown Transferee, Assigns, Executors, Administrators, Devisees
Addresses Unknown
OH

Defendant

Dawn Lashae Lucas
7928 Woodlyn Drive Apt. 208
Woodridge IL 60517

Text

2017 ADV 228227—Ohio Department Of Transportation vs Audrey Jewell Lucas, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. J. C. Cochran, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 