Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, August 29, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV228227
- Filing Code
- APP
Defendant
Unknown Transferees, Assigns, Executors Administrators, Devisees
Addresses UnknownOH
Defendant
Beverly Louise Lucas
6821 Kinsman Rd.Cleveland OH 44104
Defendant
Robert Bernard Lucas
6821 Kinsman Rd.Cleveland OH 44104
Defendant
Earnest Lucas
61 Holly Springs CirclePort Wentworth GA 31407
Plaintiff
Ohio Department Of Transportation
1980 West Broad Street, Po Box 899Columbus OH 43223
Plaintiff's Attorney
Ohio Attorney General's Office
615 W. Superior Ave.
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Audrey Jewell Lucas
120 Sawall Ave WestCentralia WA 98531
Defendant
Stacy Yanette Lucas-Roseman
2533 Old Tavern Rd.Lisle IL 60532
Defendant
W. Christopher Murray Ii, Or Successor
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Kimberley Shirrell Lucas
11300 Stoll Rd.Frankfort IL 60423
Defendant
Dennis G Kennedy, Cpa Or Successor
Cuyahoga County Administrative Headquarters, 2079 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Unknown Transferee, Assigns, Executors, Administrators, Devisees
Addresses UnknownOH
Defendant
Dawn Lashae Lucas
7928 Woodlyn Drive Apt. 208Woodridge IL 60517
Text2017 ADV 228227—Ohio Department Of Transportation vs Audrey Jewell Lucas, et al. Petition for land appropriation filed. J. C. Cochran, atty.
