Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228228
- Date Died
- August 14, 2015
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Daniel R. Fair
3825 Archwood AvenueCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Friday, August 14, 2015
Applicant
Elizabeth Ann Fair
2136 West 101st StreetCleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44145
Text2017 EST 228228—Estate of Daniel R. Fair. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. G. Hack, atty.
About your information and the public record.