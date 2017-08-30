Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228228
Date Died
August 14, 2015
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Daniel R. Fair
3825 Archwood Avenue
Cleveland OH 44109

Date Died :Friday, August 14, 2015

Applicant

Elizabeth Ann Fair
2136 West 101st Street
Cleveland OH 44106
Applicant's Attorney
Edward George Hack
1991 Crocker Rd
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 EST 228228—Estate of Daniel R. Fair. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. G. Hack, atty.
