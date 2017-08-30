Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228230
- Date Died
- November 16, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Donna M. O'neill
567 HemlockEuclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123
Decedent
Agatha Kuenzel
25730 Shoreview AvenueEuclid OH 44132
Date Died :Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Text2017 EST 228230—Estate of Agatha Kuenzel. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
About your information and the public record.