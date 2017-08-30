Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228230
Date Died
November 16, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Donna M. O'neill
567 Hemlock
Euclid OH 44132
Applicant's Attorney
Spiros Emanuel Gonakis Jr.
Spiros E. Gonakis Co., LPA
20050 Lake Shore Blvd
Euclid OH 44123

Decedent

Agatha Kuenzel
25730 Shoreview Avenue
Euclid OH 44132

Text

2017 EST 228230—Estate of Agatha Kuenzel. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. S. E. Gonakis, Jr., atty.
