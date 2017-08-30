Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228231
- Date Died
- January 8, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGOct 16, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Alfonzo Smith
641 East 115th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017
Applicant
Lynett Eafford
641 East 115th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Wargo and Wargo Co., LPA
30 Park Street
Berea OH 44017
Text2017 EST 228231—Estate of Alfonzo Smith Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. A. Zacharyasz, atty.
