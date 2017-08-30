Date Filed Wednesday, August 30, 2017 Case Number 2017EST228231 Date Died January 8, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Oct 16, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code AD2

Text 2017 EST 228231—Estate of Alfonzo Smith Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. A. Zacharyasz, atty.