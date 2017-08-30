Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228231
Date Died
January 8, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Oct 16, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Alfonzo Smith
641 East 115th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Date Died :Sunday, January 8, 2017

Applicant

Lynett Eafford
641 East 115th Street
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Mari Alice Zacharyasz
Wargo and Wargo Co., LPA
30 Park Street
Berea OH 44017

Text

2017 EST 228231—Estate of Alfonzo Smith Sr. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. M. A. Zacharyasz, atty.
