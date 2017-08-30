Date Filed Wednesday, August 30, 2017 Case Number 2017MSC228232 Hearing NAME CHANGE HEARING Oct 16, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code CHGM

Text 2017 MSC 228232—Re: Kylee Melissa Stemple. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.