Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC228232
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Oct 16, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Jennifer Butcher
5223 W. 50th
Parma OH 44134

New Name

Kylee Melissa Butcher
5223 W. 50th
Parma OH 44134

Old Name

Kylee Melissa Stemple
5223 W. 50th
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 MSC 228232—Re: Kylee Melissa Stemple. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
