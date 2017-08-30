Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC228232
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGOct 16, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Jennifer Butcher
5223 W. 50thParma OH 44134
New Name
Kylee Melissa Butcher
5223 W. 50thParma OH 44134
Old Name
Kylee Melissa Stemple
5223 W. 50thParma OH 44134
Text2017 MSC 228232—Re: Kylee Melissa Stemple. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Oct. 16, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
