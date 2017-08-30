Date Filed Wednesday, August 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228237 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 25, 2017 9:30 AM Filing Code GD5EO

Text 2017 GRD 228237—Re: Skhi' Young. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.