Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228237
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 25, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Ward
Skhi' Young
688 East 96th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Natural Father
Andre Young
Mansfield Correctional Inst., P O Box 788Mansfield OH 44901
Applicant
Robyn Allen
688 East 96th StreetCleveland OH 44108
Text2017 GRD 228237—Re: Skhi' Young. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
