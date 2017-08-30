Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228237
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 25, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Ward

Skhi' Young
688 East 96th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Natural Father

Andre Young
Mansfield Correctional Inst., P O Box 788
Mansfield OH 44901

Applicant

Robyn Allen
688 East 96th Street
Cleveland OH 44108

Text

2017 GRD 228237—Re: Skhi' Young. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
