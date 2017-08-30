Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228241
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 26, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Ethan E. Medlock
578 Meadowlawn Blvd.Seven Hills OH 44131
Applicant
Tracy L. Coats
578 Meadowlawn Blvd.Seven Hills OH 44131
Board of Education
Parma Board Of Education
Natural Father
Thomas Hanrahan
597 Judy LaneBrunswick OH 44212
Text2017 GRD 228241—Re: Ethan E. Medlock. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
