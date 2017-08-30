Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228241
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 26, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Ethan E. Medlock
578 Meadowlawn Blvd.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Applicant

Tracy L. Coats
578 Meadowlawn Blvd.
Seven Hills OH 44131

Board of Education

Parma Board Of Education

Natural Father

Thomas Hanrahan
597 Judy Lane
Brunswick OH 44212

Text

2017 GRD 228241—Re: Ethan E. Medlock. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
