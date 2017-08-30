Date Filed Wednesday, August 30, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD228241 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Sep 26, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 228241—Re: Ethan E. Medlock. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.