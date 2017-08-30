Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228245
- Date Died
- August 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Rosemary Haleem
13952 N. Running Creek Ct.Marana AZ 85658
Applicant's Attorney
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Bernice V. Abraham
19208 Wheelers LaneStrongsville OH 44136
Date Died :Sunday, August 20, 2017
Text2017 EST 228245—Estate of Bernice V. Abraham. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
