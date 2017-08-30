Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017EST228245
Date Died
August 20, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Rosemary Haleem
13952 N. Running Creek Ct.
Marana AZ 85658
Applicant's Attorney
James Leon Nabors III
John J. Urban, Attorney at Law, Ltd.
11221 Pearl Road
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Bernice V. Abraham
19208 Wheelers Lane
Strongsville OH 44136

Date Died :Sunday, August 20, 2017

Text

2017 EST 228245—Estate of Bernice V. Abraham. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. L. Nabors, III, atty.
