Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228248
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Applicant

Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., Apt. 108
Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Dorothea Jane Kingsbury
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #1108W
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Ward

Leatryce Bankston
20265 Emery Rd.
North Randall OH 44128

Text

2017 GRD 228248—Re: Leatryce Bankston. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. J. Kingsbury, atty.
