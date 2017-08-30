Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228248
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 26, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Applicant
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., Apt. 108Cleveland OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Dorothea J. Kingsbury
30195 Chagrin Blvd., #1108W
Pepper Pike OH 44124
Ward
Leatryce Bankston
20265 Emery Rd.North Randall OH 44128
Text2017 GRD 228248—Re: Leatryce Bankston. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. D. J. Kingsbury, atty.
About your information and the public record.