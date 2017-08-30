Probate

Date Filed
Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD228251
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Sep 25, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Jessica Laso
6758 Cherylann Drive
Seven Hills OH 44431

Natural Mother

Charlene Laso
3051 Nw 29th St.
Miami FL 33142

Ward

Jayson Laso
6758 Cherylann Drive
Seven Hills OH 44431

Board of Education

Parma Board Of Education

Text

2017 GRD 228251—Re: Jayson Laso. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 