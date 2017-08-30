Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD228251
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGSep 25, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Jessica Laso
6758 Cherylann DriveSeven Hills OH 44431
Natural Mother
Charlene Laso
3051 Nw 29th St.Miami FL 33142
Ward
Jayson Laso
6758 Cherylann DriveSeven Hills OH 44431
Board of Education
Parma Board Of Education
Text2017 GRD 228251—Re: Jayson Laso. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Sep. 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
About your information and the public record.