Wednesday, August 30, 2017
2017EST228252
July 21, 2017
AD2

Frank J. Lipinski
3907 West 19th Street
Cleveland OH 44109

Gail P.(Lipinski) Lorenzo
2211 Fallen Oaks
Westlake OH 44145
Janet Roberta Beck
7650 Chippewa Road, Suite 300
Brecksville OH 44141

Gail P Lipinski Lorenzo
2211 Fallen Oaks
Westlake OH 44145
Janet Roberta Beck
7650 Chippewa Road, Suite 300
Brecksville OH 44141

2017 EST 228252—Estate of Frank J. Lipinski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Beck, atty.
