Probate
- Date Filed
- Wednesday, August 30, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST228252
- Date Died
- July 21, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Frank J. Lipinski
3907 West 19th StreetCleveland OH 44109
Date Died :Friday, July 21, 2017
Applicant
Gail P.(Lipinski) Lorenzo
2211 Fallen OaksWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Janet R. Beck
7650 Chippewa Road, Suite 300
Brecksville OH 44141
Fiduciary
Gail P Lipinski Lorenzo
2211 Fallen OaksWestlake OH 44145
Fiduciary's Attorney
Janet R. Beck
7650 Chippewa Road, Suite 300
Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 EST 228252—Estate of Frank J. Lipinski. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. R. Beck, atty.
About your information and the public record.